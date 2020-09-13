Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will fight for their maiden title in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Despite having the services of several T20 stars, the Bangalore-based team hasn’t lifted a single title in the previous 12 seasons but will like to end their jinx in UAE. Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who has been a cornerstone of RCB over the year, will have a crucial role to play in the forthcoming tournament. The swashbuckling batsman is nothing short of a nemesis for the opposition bowlers, and his record is nothing short of staggering. AB de Villiers, David Warner and Other Overseas Players to Watch Out for in IPL 2020.

Be it stabilizing the innings after a top-order collapse or taking the bowlers to cleaners in the death overs, De Villiers rose to every challenge and guided his side to several memorable victories single-handedly. The dasher has every shot in his arsenal which has often left the opposition captain bamboozled. He has sent Yorkers over the fine-leg boundary while bouncers get hit straight down the ground. Well, these are some things which only AB de Villiers can execute which make him an absolute freak. RCB Team Profile for IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Speaking of De Villiers' record in IPL, the Proteas star has scored 4395 runs in 151 matches with an average of 39.95 and a strike rate of 151.24. Well, these numbers are nothing but sensational and depict De Villiers’ prowess. On many occasions, the maverick has also joined forces with skipper Virat Kohli and together, the duo has put up a batting exhibition. Team RCB Key Players for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Navdeep Saini and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for.

Notably, De Villiers’s impact isn’t just limited to his batting capabilities. He’s a live wire on the field who has taken many jaw-dropping catches and executed brilliant run-outs as well. Also, he has kept wickets on some occasions. In short, there’s hardly anything which AB de Villiers can’t do on the cricket field.

Meanwhile, RCB have a well-balanced team on the paper and they must fancy their chances to get the glory this time. Veterans like Virat Kohli, De Villiers, Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali will handle the mantle in the batting department. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini will have to come good with the ball. Notably, many experts like Aakash Chopra and Brad Hogg have also backed Virat Kohli and Co to win the tournament in UAE. RCB will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

