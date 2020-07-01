AB de Villers has become a household name in India as the South African has garnered a lot of fame in the country due to his exploits in the Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old has played every edition of the cash-rich league since its inception in 2008 and recently picked his all-time XI, which consisted the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and some other greats who have played in the competition over the years. IPL 2020 Update: Spike in COVID-19 Cases in Melbourne Could Result in Cancelation of ICC T20 World Cup, Opening Window for Indian Premier League 13.

During a recent interview with Harsha Bhogle for Cricbuzz, RCB stalwart AB de Villiers has named his all-time IPL XI. The South African great picked former Delhi Daredevils team-mate Virender Sehwag as the opener who is partnered by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Fellow RCB colleague Virat Kholi was named as number three while De Villiers picked himself for the fourth spot. IPL Should Sever Ties with Chinese Sponsors, If Not This Season, Then by 2021, Says Kings XI Punjab Co-Owner Ness Wadia.

Rajasthan Royals start Ben Stokes took the fifth place while Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was chosen as the wicket-keeper and will lead the team as well. Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan are the two spinners in the team with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah completing a star-studded team.

AB de Villers was supposed to be the part of the RCB squad for IPL 2020, but the tournament has been postponed for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic. BCCI are looking a September-October window to host the competition, but no official decision has been made yet.

AB de Villers All-Star IPL XI: Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ben Stokes, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah.

