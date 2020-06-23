Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh left everyone in splits after sharing the gender-swap pictures of Virat Kohli and Co on Instagram. The two-time World Cup winner also asked his fans to select a girlfriend from the 14 active Indian cricketers. However, when Harbhajan Singh came across his post, he decided to extend the fun. Taking to his official Instagram account, the talismanic off-spinner shared the morphed images of former Indian cricketers and just like Yuvraj, he also asked his fans to choose their date partners. In fact, his own female-version picture was present in the post. Instagram users went berserk and filled the comment section hilarious remarks. Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Others by Sharing Their Gender-Swap Pictures.

“Who do u wanna go on date as @yuvisofficial asked yesterday,” wrote the 39-year-old while sharing the collage on the picture-sharing website. The nine Indian cricket legends present in the picture were Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra. In fact, when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came across the post, he also reacted by commenting: “I like the middle one with flashy glasses.” Meanwhile, let’s look at Harbhajan’s latest antics on Instagram.

View Post:

Meanwhile, good news for the cricket fans is that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in October later this year. However, they have to wait for the official announcement of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup 2020.

Harbhajan, who recently stated that he’s open for playing T20I cricket for India again, will represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) if IPL schedule goes as per plan.

