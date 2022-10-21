Australia and New Zealand are set to renew their Trans-Tasman rivalry when they take on each other in their T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 21. The match would be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney and is slated to start at 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). In a repeat of last year’s final at the T20 World Cup, both sides would hope to gain the upper hand on this rivalry and start the tournament with a win. Hosts Australia, who are also the defending champions, have an advantage of playing in home conditions but New Zealand would back themselves to put up a dominant performance. AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Sydney

Both Australia and New Zealand suffered defeats in their warm-up games leading up to the tournament. While New Zealand were thoroughly outplayed by South Africa, Australia had to suffer an agonizing six-run loss from a winning position against a resilient outfit in India. Having some top-quality players in their ranks, both the teams would aim to put on a show in this first game of the Super 12 stage.

AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports are the official broadcaster of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India and will telecast the games live. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming on online platform.

AUS vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Australia have an upper hand over New Zealand when it comes to head-to-head records. The defending champions have won a total of 10 matches out of 15 that have been played. New Zealand have won the remaining five clashes. ICC T20 World Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the World T20 Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in Australia.

Key Players Tim David (AUS) Mitchell Starc (AUS) Glenn Phillips (NZ) Trent Boult (NZ)

AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Tim Southee

