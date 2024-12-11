The Australia women's national cricket team displayed a dominant performance in all three departments as they crushed the visitors, the India women's national cricket team, in the final ODI of a three-match ODI series by 83 runs at W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Wednesday, December 11. Veteran off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner showcased her class with the ball. The off-spinner took a five-wicket haul that dismantled the India women's batting attack while chasing a strong total of 299 runs in 50 overs. With this comprehensive victory, the Australia women's cricket team cleanly swept the India women's cricket team 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. Earlier, the host won the first ODI by five wickets and the second ODI by 122 runs. Smriti Mandhana Scores Record-Extending Ninth ODI Century, Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs IND-W 3rd ODI 2024.

While chasing 299, India opener Richa Ghosh departed cheaply, but vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol stitched a 118-run partnership for the second wicket. Harleen Deol was eventually out for 39 runs off 64 deliveries by Alana King. The India vice-captain, Smriti Mandhana, smashed her ninth ODI century in 103 balls. It was looking like she would take India to a memorable victory, but Ashleigh Gardner knocked over Mandhana for 105 runs off 109 deliveries, which shifted the momentum towards the Australia women's national cricket team.

After Mandhana's wicket, the rest of the India women's batters couldn't handle Gardner's brilliance with the ball as the wickets started to fall at regular intervals. In the end, the India women lost the one-sided affair by 83 runs against the host Australia women's cricket team. Australia Squad for ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Announced: Fifteen-Year-Old Caoimhe Bray Included.

Annabel Sutherland's Century Gudies Australia to 298/6

Earlier in the match, Annabel Sutherland played a glorious knock of 110 runs off 95 deliveries, including nine fours and four sixes. Ashleigh Gardner smashed 50 off 64 with the help of five fours. Captain Tahlia McGrath hammered an unbeaten 56 off 50 deliveries, including five fours, which guided Australia women to 298/6 in 50 overs. With the ball, Arundhati Reddy bagged four wickets, whereas Deepti Sharma took one scalp.

Ashleigh Gardner's Brilliance with Ball

While defending 299 runs, experienced off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner registered a five-wicket haul in her 10-over spell. Ashleigh Gardner just gave away 30 runs, which included a maiden. Her spell broke the back of the India batting lineup. Ashleigh Gardner also took the game-changing wicket of Smriti Mandhana, who scored 105 runs, which changed the momentum towards the Australia women's cricket team. Apart from Ashleigh Gardner, Alana King and Megan Schutt also took two wickets each. Annabel Sutherland took one wicket as the host thrashed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India by 83 runs.

