Stylish left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana smashed her ninth ODI century during the third ODI between the Australia women's cricket team and the India women's cricket team at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth on Wednesday, December 11. The India vice-captain reached the three-figure mark in 103 balls while chasing 299 runs. Soon after reaching her record-extending century, Mandhana was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner for 105 off 109 balls, including 15 boundaries. Earlier, the left-handed batter stitched a crucial 118-run partnership with Harleen Deol for the second wicket. IND-W 165/3 in 32.4 Overs (Target 299) | India Women vs Australia Women Live Score Updates of 3rd ODI 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur Departs.

Stunning Knock by India Vice-Captain!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)