One of the finest batsmen going around in world cricket, Babar Azam turns 26 on Thursday (October 15), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Currently the captain Pakistan in white-ball cricket, Azam is a technically-sound batsman whose record in all forms of cricket is nothing but staggering. From accumulating quick runs in T20Is to playing marathon knocks in Test cricket, the dasher has all the weapons in his arsenal to torment opposition bowlers. In fact, Azam is currently the only batsman in the world to be ranked among the top-five in all formats. Babar Azam Tops the List of Highest Test Averages In Test Matches Since 2018.

Pakistan’s search for a proper number three had been everlasting. However, Azam made his debut in 2015 and ended the quest. The youngster burst by playing one staggering knocks after another and soon became a household name for the cricket fans. His three consecutive hundreds against West Indies in 2015 left the pundits in awe, but it was a just trailer of Azam’s glorious career that lied ahead. The right-handed batsman didn’t look back and scored runs all over the world consistently. He also played a pivotal role in guiding Pakistan to the title in Champions Trophy 2017. As the batting star turns a year older, let’s revisit some of his best knocks. Misbah-ul-Haq Steps Down as Pakistan Chief Selector, to Remain Head Coach.

101 vs New Zealand in 2019

The Edgbaston track was favouring the pacers when Pakistan met New Zealand in 2019 World Cup as the Kiwis were 237/6 while batting first. Chasing the tricky total, the Men in Green lost both their openers cheaply. However, Azam came out to bat at number three and changed the complexion of the game. He showed tremendous composure in the pressure situation and scored a memorable hundred. Riding on his efforts, Pakistan won the contest by six wickets.

104 vs Australia in 2019

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were breathing fire with the red cherry when Australia hosted Pakistan in the opening Test of the series. After getting out for just 1 in the first innings, Azam showcased a batting master class in Brisbane. Despite the top-order collapse, the right-handed batsman didn’t put his guards down and scored a fighting century. His efforts, however, went in vain as the visitors lost the game by an innings and five runs.

115 vs England in 2019

Another Babar Azam special was witnessed during the fourth ODI of Pakistan’s 2019 Tour of England. Coming to bat at number three in Trent Bridge, the right-handed batsman assessed the conditions well in the initial overs. However, he shifted gears after settling his feet and rained boundaries all over the park. His marvellous ton guided Pakistan to a mountain of 340/7 but they eventually lost the contest by three wickets.

With being just 26, an enormous career in lying ahead of the youngster and one can only imagine what this talented lad will do after getting evolved with the passing time. The Pakistan skipper will next take the field when the Men in Green host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting from October 30.

