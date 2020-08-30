Barbados Tridents (BAR) will take on St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in match 19 of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. BAR vs SLZ clash will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 30, 2020 (Sunday). Zouks won their last game in the league while Tridents were on the end of a narrow defeat. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks can scroll down below. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

St Lucia Zouks have been fairly consistent in this edition and have a chance to consolidate their grip on the second spot with a win, which will put them four points clear of third-place Jamaica Tallawahs. Meanwhile, Barbados Tridents have a chance to move to the third spot with a win in this clash.

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Dream11 Team Prediction, CPL 2020: Wicket-Keeper – Johnson Charles (BT) must be your keeper.

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Dream11 Team Prediction, CPL 2020: Batsmen – Corey Anderson (BT), Najibullah Zadran (SLZ) and Mark Dayal (SLZ) must be your batsmen.

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Dream11 Team Prediction, CPL 2020: All-Rounders – Jason Holder (BT), Kyle Mayers (BT), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) and Roston Chase (SLZ) must be your all-rounders.

Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks, Dream11 Team Prediction, CPL 2020: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (BT), Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ) and Kesrick Williams (SLZ) must be your bowlers.

Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) must be your captain while Rashid Khan (BT) can be selected as the vice-captain for this clash.

