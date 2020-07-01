London, July 1: England fast bowler Mark Wood feels all-rounder Ben Stokes will do a brilliant job as skipper in the absence of regular Test captain Joe Root, who will miss the first Test against West Indies at Ageas Bowl. Root's wife is expecting their second child around the same time as the first Test and he will miss the much-anticipated clash starting July 8. Wood stated Stokes has a good cricketing brain and whatever experience he lacks of leading the team on the highest level will be shared by the senior players in the side.

"I am one of the few people who have actually played under Stokesy, back in our days at the Durham academy," Wood wrote in his column for the bbc.co.uk. "He was a good skipper back then, leading from the front, just like he does now. As the years have gone on, he has matured into a senior player, setting the example and dragging people along with him. Ben Stokes Says Never Claimed India Lost to England Deliberately in 2019 Cricket World Cup, 'Words Twisted' Tweets English All-Rounder.

"He has a good cricket brain and, even though he does not have much captaincy experience, he will have seasoned players like James Anderson and Stuart Broad around to bounce ideas off," he added.

"Stokesy won't not just tell people what to do. He knows that players are individuals, so he will treat them as such. That said, he is also very honest, so he won't be afraid to tell it straight if someone is not pulling their weight or sticking to a plan. He will do a brilliant job."

The ECB on Tuesday had also announced that wicket-keeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be vice-captain to Stokes. Buttler is also vice-captain of the England limited overs sides. "England Test captain Joe Root will leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday afternoon to be with his wife, Carrie, who is expecting their second child later this week," the ECB had said in its statement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 09:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).