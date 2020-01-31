Brian Lara to Join Yuvraj Singh & Wasim Akram in Bushfire Cricket Bash

Brian Lara (Photo Credits: IANS)

Melbourne, January 31: Batting legend Brian Lara will take part in the Bushfire Cricket Bash fundraising match on February 8. As per Cricket Australia website report, Lara will join former India batsman Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan great Wasim Akram on the playing rosters.

Legendary Australian opening partners Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden are also set to be reunited.

Lara has taken part in various charity and celebrity events over the years, including the 2005 Tsunami Relief match at the MCG, where he batted with Ricky Ponting. Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram Join Bushfire Cricket Bash.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies fast-bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The charity match will be the curtain raiser to the Big Bash final on February 8, with the venue yet to be determined. Both matches, as well as the Australia women's T20I match against India at Junction Oval are on the same day.