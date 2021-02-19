Chris Morris had grabbed the headlines for being the most expensive player in the history of IPL. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for a price tag of Rs 16.25 crore and he surpassed the Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh. Just on the following day, Chris Morris proved his worth as he slammed 21 runs only off eight balls. He slammed three fours and one sixes. It was his cameo that helped the Titans win the game by six wickets. Morris also scalped a wicket as the Knights scored 116 runs. Post this the IPL franchise took to social media and hailed the all-rounder. Chris Morris Reacts After Becoming Most Expensive Player in IPL Auction History, Rajasthan Royals Share Video.

“Chris Morris casually reminding us why we signed him. 21*(8) & 1 wicket for the all-rounder in @Titans_Cricket's win today,” read the tweet on social media. The team also used a couple of emojis in the tweet. One of them was fire and the other was a relived face. The official account of the Rajasthan Royals used the hashtag #HallaBol in the tweet.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Rajasthan Royals on social media below:

Chris Morris casually reminding us why we signed him. 😌 21*(8) & 1 wicket for the all-rounder in @Titans_Cricket's win today. 🔥#HallaBol pic.twitter.com/vG6TxBMfb8 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 19, 2021

Just after bagging a spot in the team, the Rajasthan Royals shared a tweet on social media which had a video of the South African pacer. Morris said that he was excited to be a part of the Royals.

