Imran Tahir, very much against everyone’s expectations, is yet to feature for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 which is being played in the UAE. The MS Dhoni-led side are currently on the sixth position in the points table after just three wins from their opening eight games of the season. And the South African spinner has recently opened up about his lack of playing time. CSK Playoff Chances IPL 2020: Here's How Chennai Super Kings Can Make it to Final Four.

Imran Tahir joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and since then has been a regular feature in the MS Dhoni-led side. The 41-year-old spinner, took 26 wickets in 17 matches last season, taking CSK to the finals if IPL 2019. However, this season, the South African is yet to feature in a single game but believes that the team’s needs are above his.

Imran Tahir in a recent post said ‘When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favors.Its not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me team is important’

Imran Tahir is one of the most consistent performers in the shorter format of the game but there is no guarantee of when the 41-year-old will feature in IPL 2020. But with Chennai Super Kings, enduring their worst start to the competition since 2010, the South African’s inclusion in the squad can be sooner than expected.

‘He will definitely come into the picture as we go ahead. Right now, with the conditions on offer, the team composition has been planned with two foreigners at the top as pure batsmen and then two pace bowling all-rounders.’ CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told ANI while taking about Imran Tahir’s participation in IPL 2020.

