Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The CSK vs MI clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2021 (Sunday). The two teams will kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and with both sides occupying two of the four playoff spots, they will be aiming to make a strong start. Ahead of the game, here are some picks to select your CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team captain and vice-captain. CSK vs MI, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians skipper is coming off a brilliant tour of England and should be selected as the captain for your CSK vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team. Sharma is coming into the clash in great form and will be crucial for Mumbai Indians as they look to pick up where they left off before the postponement.

CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian spinner also comes into the match after a great tour of England and makes a great case for the MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team vice-captain spot. Jadeja’s ability to score crucial runs with the bat lower down the order added to his bowling prowess makes him a great pick.

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XI

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood.

MI Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2021 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).