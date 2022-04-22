Delhi Capitals (DC) climbed up the IPL 2022 points table to the sixth number after their last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They have won three matches out of six, with their last win against PBKS. Delhi Capitals wreaked havoc by the bowl against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match, dismissing the whole side on a meagre score of 115 runs. While as, Rajasthan Royals (RR) is way ahead of Delhi Capitals on number three of the IPL 2022 points table. RR has won four out of six matches so far. Their last match was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in which Rajasthan Royals (RR) managed to put up the highest score of the season for the opponents to chase. Despite a humongous total of 217, it was a close encounter with Yuzvendra Chahal’s rescuing spell of 5 for 40 in four overs saving the day of RR. The two teams are set to take on each other on 22 April, Friday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your RR vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. DC vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 34.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Axar Patel (DC)

He was the most economical bowler against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday. Axar Patel, in his four overs, took two crucial wickets of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma and gave away just ten runs. He will be our pick for the next match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Lalit Yadav (DC)

He struck early against PBKS in their previous match and took a big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan and, later, Rahul Chahar to further suppress the batting line-up of Punjab Kings (PBKS). He will be an essential player for DC as they play their next against Rajasthan Royals.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: David Warner (DC)

He has been consistently scoring for Delhi Capitals (DC), irrespective of the outcomes. David Warner’s half-century not out against Punjab Kings (PBKS) helped Delhi Capitals (DC) have an easy win in just 10.3 overs. He is an important asset for Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday. TATA IPL 2022 Time Table in PDF Format for free Download Online: Get Full Schedule of Indian Premier League With Match Time and Venue Details.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

He continues his sorcery with the bat against his opponents. Jos Buttler’s century against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 61 balls assisted RR in making the highest total of IPL 2022 so far. He is our favourite pick for the next match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

He delivered the best bowling figure in IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. Yuzvendra Chahal demolished half the side of KKR in 16th over and took the maiden hattrick of IPL 2022. He is our constant favourite and best pick for RR’s next match against DC.

