Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 50 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs SRH clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 5, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm as the teams aim to keep pace for the play-off qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. DC vs SRH Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 50.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been winning intermittently with four wins from nine matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) have piled up decent net run rate and with five matches yet to be played, the side still possess fair chances of making it to the final four for play-off. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been off-beat lately in their previous two matches after back to back five wins but luckily have retained the place among top four as of now.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Rishabh Pant (DC), Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be taken as our wicket-keepers. IPL 2022 Purple Cap List Updated.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Rovman Powell (DC), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), David Warner (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Axar Patel (DC) can be our all-rounder. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Umran Malik (SRH), T.Natarajan (SRH), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) could form the bowling attack.

DC vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Nicholas Pooran (SRH), Rovman Powell (DC), Rahul Tripathi (SRH), David Warner (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Axar Patel (DC), Umran Malik (SRH), T.Natarajan (SRH), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC). IPL 2022 Orange Cap List Updated.

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your DC vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Abhishek Sharma (SRH) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

