Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president has shared his thoughts on the availability of India national cricket team star batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 tournament. Since India's thrashing 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Australia, questions have been raised about the Indian batters' techniques. Many cricket pundits have suggested that batters should play some Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for their state teams. Virat Kohli, an invincible force in Team India's batting lineup, has struggled to score runs in the Test format. Since Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, Kohli has carried the baton of the India batting lineup in all three formats. Although the 36-year-old announced his T20I retirement in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the veteran batter has struggled in the longest format. Will Virat Kohli Play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25? Know Possibility of Star India Batsman Making it to Delhi Playing XI.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Kohli played nine innings, and out of these, he was dismissed eight times in a similar pattern—caught behind or in the slip cordon by the Australian pacers. Kohli scored a magnificent century in the opening Test in Perth and played a decent knock of 36 runs during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Apart from these two, he had a poor run with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Talking about wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, the left-handed batter had a decent outing with the bat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In nine innings, Pant amassed 255 runs, including three half-centuries.

Rohan Jaitely Opens Up On Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

The Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will resume on January 23. Delhi has two matches left in the ongoing elite domestic tournament. Delhi will lock horns against Saurashtra on January 23 and will play their final elite group D match against Railways, starting from January 30. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were named in Delhi's probables list for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

In a conversation with Indian Express, DDCA President Rohan Jaitely said that if Kohli and Pant are fit and available, both should feature in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for Delhi. The DDCA president maintained that playing in domestic cricket should be a top priority for all players. Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Squad Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Second Phase (Watch Video).

“They should, but there are too many moving parts. With the amount of cricket that they are playing, to be at the top of their fitness, they have to be at the top of their fitness. Multiple factors have to be looked at also. It is exceptionally important to participate in the domestic tournament. If on national duty, obviously one cannot participate, but otherwise, they should. Since the players are managed by the NCA and the national selectors, there are multiple things, based on their load management, etc. But they would keep domestic cricket on their priority list, which is exceptionally important,” Rohan Jaitely told to Indian Express.

Jaitely insisted on Kohli's presence in the Delhi camp, which could leave a good remark on upcoming Delhi cricketers. “In regard to whether we have reached out or not, I am sure the selectors and the CAC are the ones who would be in touch and coordinating things, so it is something that they would be far better equipped to respond on. You see, it is exceptional because it is not about the game, it is about what you pick up also from the experience of a cricketer. Sharing a dressing room, being a part of a camp with the likes of Virat is huge. I am also a lawyer, so when you assist a senior advocate or you are working on an important matter, you may not be arguing it, but you will learn a lot in that process,” DDCA President added.

