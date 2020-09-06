After a nail-biting opening encounter, England and Australia are set to lock horns in the second T20I of the series which will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (September 6). The Three Lions made a dramatic comeback in the previous game and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. England were nothing but ecstatic with the result and they would like to seal the deal in the forthcoming match while Aaron Finch and Co will battle for redemption. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for ENG vs AUS match. England vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020: David Warner vs Jofra Archer and Other Exciting Mini Battles.

The previous game marked the return of Australia in international cricket after a long coronavirus-induced halt. However, the Men in Yellow showcased no signs of rustiness as they restricted the mighty English batting line-up for just 162/7 in the first innings. Australia got off to a flying start while chasing the target as David Warner and Aaron Finch aggregated 98 runs for the first wicket. However, the England pacers put up some high-class death bowling and won the game by two runs. As the second game of the series gets lined-up, let’s look at the best dream11 team of the match. ENG vs AUS Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2020.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Jos Buttler (ENG) should be picked as the two wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Batsmen: Dawid Malan (ENG), David Warner (AUS) and Aaron Finch (AUS) will be the three batting specialists in this team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction - All-Rounders: Moeen Ali (ENG) will be the lone all-rounder in this fantasy team.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Bowlers: Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Adam Zampa (AUS), Kane Richardson (AUS) and Mitchell Starc (AUS) will be the five bowlers for this fantasy side.

ENG vs AUS – Dream11 Team Prediction – Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Jos Buttler (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), David Warner (AUS), Aaron Finch (AUS), Moeen Ali (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Adam Zampa (AUS), Kane Richardson (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS)

Jos Buttler (ENG) should be picked as the captain of your team while David Warner (AUS) can be chosen as vice-captain.

