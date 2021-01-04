Steve Smith is having a difficult time against India as the Australian has struggled to make any notable impact in the opening two games of the series. 1, 1, 0 and 8 are the scores of the 31-year-old has in the ongoing tour adding further to the hosts batting woes. The same could be said for Joe Burns, who has been dropped from the Australian squad ahead of the third Test to make way for Will Puckovski and David Warner. Team India and it's Support Staff Tests Negative for COVID-19 Ahead of Third Test vs Australia At SCG.

The former Australia skipper was recent named as the ICC Test Cricketer of the Decade but his recent struggles against India have seen him come under immense criticism. And fans are taking this opportunity to troll the 31-year-old. James Pattinson Ruled Out of Third Test Against India Due to Injury.

A fan during the 2nd Test between New Zealand and Pakistan came up with a hilarious banner to troll Steve Smith and Joe Burns after their recent batting woes. ‘Cricket Bats For Sale. Barely Used. Call: Steve Smith and Joe Burns’ read the placard displayed by the fan.

See Meme

India and Australia are currently level in the four-match series as the visitors recorded a victory in the second game following a heavy loss in the first match. The third Test will be played at the SCG and is scheduled to start on January 7. The series is tied at 1-1.

Both teams welcomed some big-name players ahead of the third Test as Rohit Dharma joined the Indian squad after completing his quarantine while David Warner returned to the Australia camp after recovering from a groin injury. But there are doubts over the former’s participation after reports emerged of him and four other Indian players breaking the bi-secure bubble.

