The inaugural edition of the Global Super League is all set to see the final clash between Australian representatives Victoria and Bangladesh representatives Rangpur Riders on Saturday, December 7. The GSL is a International franchise and club cricket competition based on the model of now discontinued Champions League Cricket. Guyana Amazon Warriors, Victoria, Rangpur Riders, Hampshire and Lahore Qalandars were the five participants in the competition. The league was hosted at Guyana with the initiative from Cricket West Indies. After the league stage was conducted, two teams qualified for the final Victoria and Rangpur Riders. One of them will lift the title on December 7 following the summit clash. Amidst this report suggests that Rangpur Riders might forfeit the final. England Cricketers Threaten to Boycott The Hundred 2025 After ECB Imposes Restriction On Them From Playing Overseas Leagues: Report.

According to Cricbuzz, Bangladesh Cricket Board asked Rangpur Riders to released their three cricketers - Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain and Rishad Hossain - to join the ODI squad ahead of the three-match series against West Indies. The BCB had allowed the local players to play till the end of group stage and now asked Rangpur Riders to release the trio for the West Indies ODIs, scheduled from December 8. Rider's official asked the board for an allowance to retain the players for the final. Earlier, Rangpur Riders beat Lahore Qalandars by 23 runs on DLS method in a rain-curtailed game to book their berth in the final.

Cricbuzz also revealed that according to the tournament by-laws, each team will have to field seven local cricketers from their respective country. In the current situation, Rangpur will face difficulty to field their playing XI. Four Indians Arrested On Charges Of Online Betting During Nepal Premier League 2024.

"If they remain steadfast in their decision, Rangpur will have to forfeit the final match without even stepping onto the field. Such an incident would undoubtedly tarnish Bangladesh cricket's reputation on the global stage, as it is extremely rare for a team to miss a final due to a player shortage. Moreover, in the GSL, Rangpur is not just representing themselves but the entire nation of Bangladesh. Therefore, such an unfortunate event would be deeply disappointing for cricket enthusiasts as well," a Rangpur Riders statement read.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).