Hardik Pandya Shares Throwback Picture of Himself Chilling at a Beach (View Post)

The entire sporting world has been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, as several competitions have been wither cancelled or suspended. Sports stars have been forced to stay at home as lockdowns have been imposed in several countries. While several stars have taken this opportunity to spend time with their family, Hardik Pandya seems to be getting bored with it and is missing travelling.

Explosive Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to social media to share a throwback picture of himself where he can be chilling at a beach and getting tanned. 'Sun, Sand, Sea #Throwback' the 26-year-old captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram Sun ☀️ Sand 🏖 Sea 🌊 #Throwback A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on May 15, 2020 at 1:58am PDT

Hardik Pandya is currently in quarantine with his family as India is under a nationwide lockdown until May 17. However, the curfew is expected to be extended and it looks like Pandya will have to spend some more time at his home.

Pandya would have been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but the competitions has been postponed due to COVID-19. At first, a start on April 15 was discussed for the cash-rich league, however, the tournament has been suspended until further notice.

Before cricket was brought to a halt, Hardik Pandya made his comeback onto the field after a long injury layoff at the DY Patil T20 Cup tournament. The 26-year-old showed that time away from the game hasn’t affected his quality at all as he smashed a 37-ball century against CAG, garnering praise from fans around the world.