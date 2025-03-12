Mumbai, March 12: India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. This is India's second Champions Trophy title. Here, we will take a look at the highest wicket-takers of this edition of the Champions Trophy. KL Rahul Excels in Adaptability As Finisher, Gets Desired Success in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Henry missed the CT 2025 final due to a shoulder injury. Despite this, he is the highest wicket-taker of this edition. He has taken ten wickets in four matches with an impressive average of 16.70.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates one of his wickets (Photo credit: X @BCCI)

The mystery spinner has proved himself in his comeback ICC event. After performing in the 2021 T20 World in Dubai, he was dropped from the side. The spinner took nine wickets in three matches with a brilliant average of 15.11. He is the second-highest wickets taker of this edition.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner (Photo Credit: X?/@BLACKCAPS)

The Kiwi skipper has performed well with both bat and bowl. He has taken crucial wickets at critical times for New Zealand. He has nine wickets in 5 matches with an average of 26.67. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in this edition.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami (Photo Credit: X/@MdShami11)

Shami returned to this Champions Trophy after being out for long following his 2023 ODI World Cup injury. The fast bowler again performed in the ICC event taking nine wickets in five games with an average of 25.89. Shubman Gill Arrives in Mumbai After India’s Famous ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph in Dubai.

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell (Photo Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Bracewell took a vital wicket of Virat Kohli, which made the CT 2025 final tight for a while. The off spinner has taken eight wickets in five matches with an average of 25.12. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker of this edition.