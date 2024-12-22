Mumbai, December 22: The year 2024 is less than 10 days away from its conclusion. India have had a terrific run across all formats and a strong bowling foundation has been a big reason behind it. Star speedster Jasprit Bumrah dominated across all formats while some youngsters also made a case as potentials for the future. Here is a look at the top wicket-takers for India in 2024. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: India Boycotts Media Match With Australia Amid Ravindra Jadeja Press Conference Row: Report.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI)

India's A-Lister Jasprit Bumrah is not only the leading wicket-taker for India but has the highest by any player in 2024. He has 77 wickets to his name across all formats in 20 matches, averaging 13.35.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

The decorated off-spinner who recently announced his retirement is the second-highest wicket-taker for India in 2024. In 11 matches, Ashwin has 47 scalps to his name, averaging 27.25.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo Credit: X/ @imjadeja)

The seasoned all-rounder has had a terrific run with the ball across all formats. In 19 matches, Jadeja has 45 wickets to his name, averaging 25.80.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar. (Photo credits: X/@Sundarwashi5)

The spin-bowling all-rounder comes in next after Jadeja. Sundar, who has recently received backing in all formats has picked up 39 wickets in 18 matches, averaging 14.97.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

The left-arm pacer, who has become a regular face in the T20I format was terrific for India in 2024. In 20 matches, Arshdeep picked up 38 wickets averaging 15.55.