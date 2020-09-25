Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 7 of the Indian Super League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 25, 2020 (Friday). Both teams have one win to their name with the three-time champions playing a game more than their opponents. Fans searching for CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 live streaming details can scroll down below for additional information including free live telecast, live streaming on Hotstar, and updates related to the match. MS Dhoni or Rishabh Pant in Dream11 Team: Which Wicket-Keeper You Must Pick Today in Your CSK vs DC IPL 2020 Match Fantasy XI?

Chennai Super Kings lost their previous game against Rajasthan Royals which has moved them to fifth position in the points table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals had a dramatic end to their opening game of the season, defeating Kings XI Punjab in super over. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are fourth in the points table and have a chance to go top with a huge win.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match will take place on September 25, 2020 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with the toss set to be held at 07:00 pm.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 13 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi to telecast the match live with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be live telecasting the match in English. Those wanting to watch the game live in regional languages can also watch it live on respective language Star Sports channels. Meanwhile, fans can follow the CSK vs DC game live-action on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live for its online fans in India.

The two teams have met each other 21 times in the Indian Premier League with the MS Dhoni-led side holding the upper hand. CSK have 15 victories in the tie with Delhi winning just six times. The two teams last met in playoffs last season, with the three-time champions winning by six wickets.

