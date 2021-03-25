India and England are all set to pit their sites against each other in the second ODI match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. India had always won the first game here and a win here for Virat Kohli and men will lead them to win the series. England, on the other hand, will be looking forward to making a comeback into the series as it stands on 1-0 for now. Ahead of the game, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that. let's have a look at the preview of the game first. India vs England 2nd ODI 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Pune: Check Pitch Report of Maharashtra Cricket Association.

So Shreyas Iyer has been ousted from the remaining games owing to an injury. It was during the first game ODI game that his shoulder got dislocated. Jofra Archer also has been ruled out of the ODI series owing to an injury. Needless to say that both squads have their concerns when it comes to the availability of their marquee players. India won the first game by 66 runs and surely the hosts are making their plans to tame the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

