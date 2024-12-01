India will take on Japan in the ongoing ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 on December 2. India U19 cricket team will shift their base from Dubai to Sharjah for this crucial encounter having lost their opening Group A match against arch-rivals Pakistan. Japan U19 cricket team are coming off a thumping 273-run loss against hosts the United Arab Emirates. India U19 Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reveals He Idolises West Indies Legend Brian Lara (Watch Video).

India will need to work on the batting and bowling aspects of the game if they want to remain alive in the tournament, having looked indecisive with their shot-making, and wayward with the ball. On the other hand, the Japan U19 cricket team will need to put up a better show across departments and somehow produce a miracle in the field to catch India U19 off-guard.

IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Key Players

Nikhil Kumar Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake Samarth Nagaraj Nihar Parmar Harvansh Singh

IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Key Battles

In what could be a crucial clash, Ayush Mhatre vs Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake could very well decide the flow of the match. Mhatre looked in good nick against Pakistan attacking their bowlers, while Lake troubled UAE's top-order with his bowling. Nihar Parmar, who showcased skills against UAE, could be a thorn in India's success and will be on the radar of Samath Nagaraj. Teamwork at Its Best! Mohamed Amaan and Yudhajit Guha Combine To Take Haroon Arshad’s Catch During IND vs PAK ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Group A match will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on December 2. The India-Japan U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 cricket match will start at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The India vs Japan U19 Asia Cup 2024 Group A match will have a live telecast viewing option on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can also find live streaming viewing options on the Sony LIV app and website. India's Hardik Raj Has Fun On-Field Moment With Pakistan's Usman Khan as Duo Engages in Playful Banter During IND vs PAK ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video).

IND U19 vs JPN U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Likely Playing XIs

India Under-19 Cricket Team: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, and Yudhajit Guha.

Japan Under-19 Cricket Team: Nihar Parmar, Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave Abe (c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Daniel Panckhurst (wk), Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Aarav Tiwari, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, and Kai Wall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).