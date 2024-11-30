Young left-arm spinner Hardik Raj engaged in a fun banter with Pakistan Under-19 cricket team opener Usman Khan during the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday. During one of the overs, Hardik Raj, who was bowling to Pakistan's Usman Khan, stopped midway before completing the bowling action after the left-arm spinner saw Pakistan's opener changing his batting stance to play a reverse sweep. The funny incident drew laughter from both players as Hardik looked at Shahzaib Khan, who was standing at the non-striker's end. IND U19 174/6 in 36 Overs (Target 282) | India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19 Live Score Updates of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024: Nikhil Kumar Key for India, Pakistan in Control.

A Fun Banter During IND U19 vs PAK U19 Clash

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)