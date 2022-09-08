India and Afghanistan face off against each other in a Super 4 encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 08, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to end their campaign on a winning note. So ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match, we bring you IND vs AFG live score updates along with the commentary. India Out of Asia Cup 2022 Final Race As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Super 4 Cricket Match; Set up Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

India will be disappointed with their display in the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 as they have suffered consecutive defeats. This has seen them being knocked out of the competition. Rohit Sharma's men will now aim to end the competition with a win.

Afghanistan were on the end of a heartbreaking loss against Pakistan last night which saw them being eliminated from the competition. Mohammad Nabi's men have competed well so far in the tournament and a win over India will be a testament to their meteoric rise.

Both the teams have had the same journey in the Asia Cup 2022 as after winning both their group matches, they have suffered consecutive defeats in the Super 4 stage and are knocked out of the competition. India and Afghanistan meet in Dubai as they look to bow out with a win.