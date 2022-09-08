India produced a sensational display as they defeated Afghanistan by 101 runs to finish their Asia Cup 2022 campaign. Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century while Bhivneshwar Kumar registered his best T20I figures on route to an easy win.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered his best figures in a T20I match as he finished with 4/5 in his quota of five overs. This is also the third-best figures by an Indian bowler in T20 Internationals.
India become the first team to cross the 200-run mark at Asia Cup 2022 as led by Virat Kohli, the Men in Blue dominated the Afghanistan bowlers. Mohammad Nabi's team will need to produce a sensational display with the bat if they are to end the competition with a win.
Virat Kohli has been sensational and has now reached yet another milestone. The former Indian skipper scored his maiden century in T20 International cricket.
Fareed Ahmad has produced a sensational over for Afghanistan as after getting the better of KL Rahul, the left-arm pacer has now dismissed Suryakumar Yadav as well.
Wicket! Fareed Ahmad provides the much-needed breakthrough for Afghanistan as he dismisses the well-set KL Rahul. The Indian batter tried to clear the rope but mistimed the ball handing an easy catch to Najibullah Zadran.
Soon after Virat Kohli, KL Rahul follows with his half century. The Indian batter has now scored 17 fifties in T20I cricket. Afghanistan need to break the partnership.
India and Afghanistan face off against each other in a Super 4 encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 08, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim to end their campaign on a winning note. So ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 match, we bring you IND vs AFG live score updates along with the commentary. India Out of Asia Cup 2022 Final Race As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan in Super 4 Cricket Match; Set up Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.
Both the teams have had the same journey in the Asia Cup 2022 as after winning both their group matches, they have suffered consecutive defeats in the Super 4 stage and are knocked out of the competition. India and Afghanistan meet in Dubai as they look to bow out with a win.