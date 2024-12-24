The fourth Test of the India-Australia series at MCG will be a Boxing Day affair, taking place from December 26 at Melbourne. Let us look at top Boxing Day Test performers from both squads.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli celebrating after scoring a century (Photo Credit: X/@FoxCricket)

At MCG in Tests, however, Virat has a fabulous record scoring 316 runs in three Tests at an average of 52.66, with a century and two fifties to his name in six innings. His best score is 169, which came in 2014. Overall, Virat's Boxing Day Test record, including in the matches against South Africa, is solid. In six Tests and 12 innings, he has made 540 runs at an average of 45.00, with a century and three fifties to his name. His best score is 169. BGT 2024–25: Ricky Ponting Criticises Shubman Gill’s Frequent Batting Adjustments, Says ‘He Needs To Back Himself; He’s Changed Things up Too Much’

2. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI)

The Indian pace spearhead is in form of his life, being the leading wicket-taker in BGT 2024-25 so far with 21 scalps in three games. In Boxing Day Tests, including ones in South Africa, 'Boom' has 24 scalps in four matches at an average of 13.37 and best figures of 6/33. In Australia at MCG, he has taken 15 wickets in two matches at an average of 12.40, with best figures of 6/33.

3. Steve Smith

Steve Smith in action (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

The Aussie batting star is a 'Boxing Day' beast. In 11 such Tests, all played in Australia, he has scored 1,093 runs at an average of 78.07, with four centuries and five fifties to his name. His best score is 192 against India.

4. Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins wicket celebration with Australia Temamates (Photo Credit: X/@cricketcomau)

The Aussie skipper has delivered some of his best performances during Boxing Day Tests, taking 35 wickets in seven Tests so far at an average of 17.00. All of his seven Boxing Day Tests have come at MCG. His best bowling performance is 6/27 against India. He has four five-wicket hauls at the venue in Tests.

India Undefeated at 'The G' for last 12 years

India national cricket team. (Photo creditts: X/@BCCI)