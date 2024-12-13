The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 between the India national cricket team and the Australia cricket team is getting thrilling day by day. After the completion of the first and second Tests, the Australia cricket team and the India cricket team will face each other in the high-voltage third Test. The five-match Test series is very crucial for both countries, as the ticket to the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final is on the line. Ahead of the third Test, the Australia national cricket team announced their playing XI, with speedster Josh Hazlewood making his return after missing the second Test in Adelaide due to a side strain. Josh Hazlewood replaced Scott Boland in the playing XI for the hosts. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, Brisbane Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

Talking about the opening Test in Perth, Team India secured a big victory of 295 runs against Australia. The Asian Giants became the first side to defeat Australia at the Optus Stadium in the longest format. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his eight wickets in the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli also played crucial knocks.

In the second Test, Australia secured a dominating 10-wicket win against the Asian Giants in the pink-ball match in Adelaide. Travis Head was adjudged Player of the Match for his impressive century in the first innings. Veteran speedsters Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins shine with the ball in their side's easy win.

IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Record in Test Matches

The India cricket team and the Australia cricket team have played against each other in 109 Test matches. Out of these, Australia has secured 46 victories, whereas the Asian Giants have won 33 times. 29 Tests have been drawn, and one match ended with a tie.

IND vs AUS 3rdTest Key Players

Travis Head Yashasvi Jaiswal Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Key Battles

After having a heated argument in the second Test, the battle between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head will be the most interesting one. Head is known for his aggressive approach, while Siraj has the knack of taking wickets. Australia pacer Mitchell Starc dismissed India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on the very first ball of the Adelaide Test. The youngster will be looking to take revenge in the upcoming third Test.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The third test between India and Australia will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The crucial Test will begin at 5:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, December 14. IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match in Brisbane.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 Series are purchased by Star Sports Network, who will air the IND vs AUS clash on their Star Sports Network channels For live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 match, fans can watch the contest on Disney+ Hotstar mobile App and website.

IND vs AUS Likely XI for 3rd Test 2024

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team Confirmed XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2024 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).