After a dominant victory in the second Test in Adelaide, the Australia national cricket team will face the India national cricket team in the crucial third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The third match of the five-match Test series will be hosted at The Gabba in Brisbane. The crucial third Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the India cricket team vs Australia cricket team 3rd Test 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the upcoming test in Brisbane. Big Score Is Just Around the Corner for Steve Smith, Skipper Pat Cummins Backs Star Batter Ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Host Australia have announced their playing XI ahead of the Brisbane Test against the India cricket team. Veteran speedster Josh Hazlewood returned to the playing XI after he missed the Adelaide Test due to side strain. Hazlewood replaced right-arm pacer Scott Boland, who had a good outing with the ball against India in the second Test.

In the first Test, Team India thrashed Australia by 295 runs in Perth. The Asian Giants also became the first side to beat Australia at the Optus Stadium in the longest format. Jasprit Bumrah was named Player of the Match for his eight-wicket haul in the match. Host Australia bounced back brilliantly in the second pink-ball Test in Adelaide. The host crushed the Asian Giants by 10 wickets after heroic performances from Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, and captain Pat Cummins. Head was awarded Player of the Match for his crucial century in the first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Late Arrival Irks Rohit Sharma, Team Bus Departs for Airport Without Indian Opener Ahead of IND vs AUS Brisbane Test: Report.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND)

Batters: Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

All-Rounders: Nitish Reddy (IND)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Travis Head (vc)

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-Up:

Rishabh Pant (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Travis Head (AUS), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND), Marnus Labuschagne (AUS), Nitish Reddy (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Pat Cummins (AUS), Mitchell Starc (AUS), Nathan Lyon (AUS), Mohammed Siraj (IND)

