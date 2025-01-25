India and England will lock horns with each other in the second T20I of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the players to catch out in this encounter. Harry Brook Blames Smog in Kolkata for England's Struggle Against Indian Spinners During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, Says 'It Was A Lot Harder to Pick'.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma (Photo Credit: X/@BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma hammered 79 runs off just 34 balls in the first match. The southpaw's explosive knock included eight sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a T20I chase.

Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler (Photo credit: X @englandcricket)

The England skipper made a valiant 68 off 44 deliveries, with eight boundaries and two maximums, he was the lone warrior for England when they batted.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh (Photo credit: BCCI)

Left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh rewrote history with his blistering pace at the iconic Eden Gardens by becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the men's T20I format. He finished his record-shattering four-over spell with figures of 2/17.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer (Photo Credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

The fast bowler picked up 2 wickets in his four overs. He was the only bowler from England who maintained an economy rate below 6 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy (Photo Credits: X/@JayShah)

Chakravarthy picked up 3/23 in his four-over spell. He caught the big fish, England captain Jos Buttler, along with Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone.