IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: India National Cricket Team takes on England National Cricket Team in the second match of the five-game T20I series. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on January 25. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 match has a start time of 07:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Chennai.

After taking the 1-0 lead, team India will be aiming to make it 2-0 as they face England in the second T20I. Men in Blue won the series opener impressively by seven wickets. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy castled his web against England batters as the visitors managed just 132 despite Jos Buttler’s 68. India then chased down the total in 12.5 overs with opener Abhishek Sharma scoring 79 off just 34 balls. Meanwhile, in the IND vs ENG Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked seven players from hosts India and four from the England cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Match at The MA Chidambaram Stadium.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG) and Sanju Samson (IND).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (IND) and Abhishek Sharma (IND).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Axar Patel (IND).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Varun Chakaravarthy (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Varun Chakaravarthy (vc).

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Phil Salt (ENG), Sanju Samson (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Abhishek Sharma (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Axar Patel (IND), Adil Rashid (ENG), Varun Chakravarthy (IND) and Arshdeep Singh (IND).

