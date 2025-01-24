After the disappointment in BGT 2024-25, a new-look India national cricket team faced the England national cricket team in the first T20I and ended up gaining a comprehensive win, and now will want to continue their momentum in the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 on January 25. The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is expected to see a comeback from the Jos Buttler-led side, who were completely outclassed at Eden Gardens, where the hosts overpowered their opponents thanks to performances from Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy. IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025: Abhishek Sharma Credits Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s Seven-Wicket Win Over England, Says ‘He Has Been a Game-Changer for Us in Last Few Series’.

Firstly, Arshdeep rattled England's top-order with his bounce and swing, which saw the pacer become India's highest T20I wicket-taker, and then Chakaravarthy spun a web around the middle-and-late order, clinching a three-for. Only Jos Buttler managed to put England afloat with an attacking knock of 68 runs.

Chasing just 133, Abhishek got India off to a flyer and added 41 runs in just over 4 overs with Sanju Samson, who fell for a 20-ball 26. Sharma took the reins of the batting and slammed a blitzkrieg knock of 79, which was laced with five fours, and eight sixes, that helped India notch an easy win, and take a 1 -0 lead in the five T20I series. England would like their pacers to make adjustments in the second T20I, and not let India's attacking batter run amock. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Preview: India Keep an Eye on Mohammed Shami’s Fitness, Look To Extend Lead Against England.

IND vs ENG Head-To-Head Record in T20Is

India continues to hold their advantage over England in the shortest format of cricket. Overall, in 25 T20Is between India and England national cricket teams, the Asian giants have won 14, while the Three Lions have come out victorious in 11 matches.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Key Players

Abhishek Sharma Jos Buttler Adil Rashid Varun Chakaravarthy Arshdeep Singh Phil Salt

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Key Battles

In the first T20I, Arshdeep Singh rocked England's batters up-front except Jos Buttler. Buttler singlehandedly carried the visitor's batting, which Singh would want to see the back of early in the match. Abhishek Sharma ransacked England's bowling, where the batter tore apart Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in particular. Both Wood and Archer will hope to hit back and ensure Sharma does not boss around the veterans.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 is slated to be played at M.A Chidambaram Stadium or Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on January 25. The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs ENG T20I Series 2025: Team India Arrive in Chennai Ahead of Second T20I Against England.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. DD Sports will also provide IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans also have an online viewing option in Disney+ Hotstar, which will provide IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 live streaming on its app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2025 Likely XI

India National Cricket Team Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England National Cricket Team Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

