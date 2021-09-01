After a humiliating defeat in Leeds, the Indian team would be aiming to make a comeback when they take on England in the fourth Test match, to be played at the Oval in London, starting September 2, Thursday. The Indians were full of confidence and enthusiasm following their memorable win at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the second Test but their performance in Headingley was barely a shadow of that. An embarrassing collapse for just 78 runs in the first innings was what set them back and despite trying to catch up, Virat Kohli and co just couldn't find a way out of the stranglehold the English bowlers had put them in. Eventually, another collapse followed in the second innings and barring Cheteshwar Pujara (91), Rohit Sharma (59) and skipper Virat Kohli (55), none of the Indian batsmen could make an impact. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Nasser Hussain Wants Ravichandran Ashwin To Play at the Oval in Place of Ishant Sharma

India however would be happy to see Kohli and Pujara back in form and would want them to slowly build from their second-innings show in Leeds. For India, Ravi Ashwin can be named in the side in place of Ravindra Jadeja. England on the other hand, would be mighty pleased with their effort and especially with skipper Joe Root and a deadly bowling lineup led by James Anderson, the hosts shall be the favourites ahead of the fourth Test. Here are the Dream11 Tips for this match:

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Dream11 Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Jonny Bairstow (ENG) can be the wicket-keeper in your Dream11 IND vs ENG team.

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Dream11 Prediction: Batsmen – Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), KL Rahul (IND), and Rohit Sharma (IND), can be selected as the batsmen.

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Dream11 Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG) can be the all-rounders in your team.

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Dream11 Prediction: Bowlers – James Anderson (ENG), Ollie Robinson (ENG), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Jasprit Bumrah (IND) can be the bowlers.

IND vs ENG 4th Test, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Joe Root (ENG), Virat Kohli (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Ravichandran Ashwin (IND), Moeen Ali (ENG), James Anderson (ENG), Ollie Robinson (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah (IND) and Mohammed Shami (IND).

Virat Kohli (IND) can be named as the captain in your IND vs ENG Dream11 Team while Joe Root (ENG) can be selected as the vice-captain.

