The first match of the two-match T20 series between Ireland (IRE) and India (IND) is scheduled for 26 June 2022 (Sunday) in the village cricket ground Malahide, Dublin at 09:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Ireland and India's first T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Ireland: Check Predicted Indian 11 for IND vs IRE Cricket Match in Malahide

India will be playing under the leadership of Hardik Pandya for the first time, who has been appointed as the captain for the Ireland T20Is Apart from a few senior players like Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, most of the team will see young players playing, to allow them to showcase their abilities at the international level. While for Ireland it will be a good opportunity to make out a chance of seizing the series at the home ground against a young Indian team.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson (IND) and Dinesh Karthik (IND) could be taken as our wicket-keepers.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Paul Stirling (IRE), Ishan Kishan (IND) and Andrew Balbirnie (IRE) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Hardik Pandya (IND) and Gareth Delany (IRE) could be our all-rounders.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) and Barry McCarthy (IRE) could form the bowling attack.

IRE vs IND, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (IND), Dinesh Karthik (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Paul Stirling (IRE), Ishan Kishan (IND), Andrew Balbirnie (IRE), Hardik Pandya (IND), Gareth Delany (IRE), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Barry McCarthy (IRE).

Ishan Kishan (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Hardik Pandya (IND) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

