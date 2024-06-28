India have made it to the T20 World Cup 2024 final after a 68-run victory against England in the second semi-final in Guyana. With this, India is now set to face South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29. This was also the first time that India was in a T20 World Cup final since 2014 when they lost to Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will be up against South Africa next and that match is also expected to be a riveting encounter between the only two undefeated teams in the competition so far. But what happens if rain washes out the India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados? India Qualify for Final of T20 World Cup for the First Time After 2014, Beat England to Set Up T20WC 2024 Summit Clash With South Africa.

Rain has played a part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, impacting several matches. The India vs England semi-final in Guyana also had a massive rain threat hovering over it and the contest eventually had a delayed start at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A washout would have seen India through, but much to the joy of cricket fans, a full game was possible, at the end of which the Men in Blue emerged on top, quite convincingly in the end. In this article, we shall see what would happen if the India vs South Africa final is washed out due to rain in Barbados.

Barbados Weather Updates Live

What Happens if India vs South Africa Final is Washed Out? Which Team Will Be Declared T20 World Cup 2024 Winner?

India and South Africa are set to clash in what is expected to be a mouth-watering final in T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams are undefeated so far and the buzz around this contest is only expected to grow with the two teams aiming to give it their absolute best in winning the title. Unfortunately, there's a rain threat hovering over the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Fans would have one eye on the weather as they look forward to cherishing the action between the two top teams.

Fortunately, there is a reserve day for the T20 World Cup 2024 final. Should rain play spoilsport and no play is possible on June 29, the match will move to the reserve day, i.e June 30. If rain washes out the match on the reserve day as well, then both teams will share the trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 01:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).