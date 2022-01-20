After losing the first match by 31 runs, the Indian team is all set to take on South Africa in the second game that is all set to take place at Boland Park in Paarl. This will be the second match of the three-match. The home team currently leads the ODI series 1-0. A win here for the hosts would simply mean that they will walk away with the series. In this article, we shall be talking about the weather and pitch report of the game. SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 2022 in Paarl.

The match will have a start time of 08.30 am IST local time. Fortunately, there will be no rains and the wealth will remain clear for the game. At the start of the game, At start of the game, the temperature will be around 21 degree Celcius and will keep on increasing as the day proceeds. By 3.00 pm local time the temperature will be extremely hot and will touch 40 degree Celcius. Overall, the day will be extremely hot.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the temperature below.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI 2022 (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

Pitch Report:

The last game at Boland Park was quite a high-scoring one. The home team had put up a total of 296 runs on the board. This simply means that the pitch will remain good for batters. However, it could support the pacers in the middle overs and they can scalp wickets. The team winning the toss could be looking to bat first.

