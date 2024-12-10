IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2024: India women’s national cricket team takes on Australia women’s national cricket team in the third and last game of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. Australia have already pocketed the series 2-0 after two impressive performances and now will be looking to make it 3-0. The IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 takes place at the iconic WACA Ground in Perth. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs AUS-W on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2024: India Women’s Cricket Team Wicketkeeper-Batter Richa Ghosh Reacts After Big Loss to Australia, Says ‘We Will Learn From This Match and Perform Better’.

Both Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll scored centuries as Australia Women posted a mammoth 371/8 in the second ODI. In response, India Women were bundled out for just 249 runs with Annabel Sutherland scalping 4/49. Meanwhile, in the IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked six players from India-Women and five from Australia-Women to complete our IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI. AUS-W vs NZ-W 2024: Georgia Voll Added to Australia Women’s Cricket Team for New Zealand Series.

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney (AUS-W).

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Georgia Voll (AUS-W) and Phoebe Litchfield (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W) and Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W).

Bowlers: Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Saima Thakor (IND-W) and Megan Schutt (AUS-W).

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Ellyse Perry (c) and Annabel Sutherland (vc).

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Georgia Voll (AUS-W), Phoebe Litchfield (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Saima Thakor (IND-W) and Megan Schutt (AUS-W).

