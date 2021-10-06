After the historic day-night Test, India Women and Australia Women take on each other in the three-match T20I series. The first T20I takes place at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Meanwhile if you are looking to take part in the Dream11 contest for IND W vs AUS W then you have landed at the right page as we bring you the Dream11 team which comprises wicketkeeper, batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders of course. Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Shafali Verma & Others Proud to Represent India in Pink Ball Test (See Posts).

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeeper - You should pick as wicket-keeper A Healy (AUS W) for IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Dream11 team.

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be best to go for four batsmen and they should be M Lanning (AUS W), B Mooney (AUS W), S Mandhana (AUS W) and S Verma (AUS W).

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The all-rounders for the team should be E Perry (AUS W), D Sharma (IND W), T McGrath (AUS W).

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - R Gayakwad (IND W), S Pandey (AUS W) and S Molineux (AUS W) as your bowlers.

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I, Dream11 Team Prediction: A Healy (AUS W), M Lanning (AUS W), B Mooney (AUS W), S Mandhana (AUS W), S Verma (AUS W), E Perry (AUS W), D Sharma (IND W), T McGrath (AUS W), R Gayakwad (IND W), S Pandey (AUS W) and S Molineux (AUS W).

M Lanning (AUS W) can be your captain for fantasy team, while A Healy (AUS W) can be elected as your vice-captain.

