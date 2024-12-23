The first India Women vs West Indies Women ODI witnessed the hosts maul the visitors by 211 runs, who will now look to wrap the series and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead when both teams clash in IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 on December 24. The IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 will be played at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara and commence at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cricket fans, who are into making their Dream 11 fantasy team for IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. India Women Defeat West Indies Women By 211 Runs in 1st ODI 2024; Renuka Singh's Five-Wicket Haul, Smriti Mandhana's Batting Performance Help Women in Blue Gain 1-0 Lead.

In the first ODI, players like Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, and Harleen Deol starred for their respective sides, which showcases the talent on display in the IND-W vs WI-W ODI Series 2024. India will have to be wary of any complacency, while West Indies will look to get back into form and ensure they head into the final ODI on 1-1 score. IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Vadodara.

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Hayley Matthews, Zaida James

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Afy Fletcher, Priya Mishra

IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana and Hayley Matthews

Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Shemaine Campbelle, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Hayley Matthews, Zaida James, Renuka Singh, Afy Fletcher, Priya Mishra.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2024 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).