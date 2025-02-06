Yashasvi Jaiswal's catch to dismiss Ben Duckett in the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 on February 6, reminded fans of Travis Head's effort to dismiss Ben Duckett in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. On November 19, Travis Head had broken a million Indian hearts when he pulled off an outrageous effort off Glenn Maxwell's bowling to dismiss Rohit Sharma, in the match that Australia eventually won to become ODI World Cup 2023 winners. Jaiswal came up with a similar effort when he ran back and pulled off a dive to take the catch to dismiss Ben Duckett of Harshit Rana's bowling. Take a look at some reactions by fans. Virat Kohli Injury Update: India Batter’s Knee Issue Appears Minor, Likely To Play IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Here's Yashasvi Jaiswal's Catch to Dismiss Ben Duckett

Watch Travis Head's Catch from 2023 ODI World Cup Final:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

'Purani Yaadein Yaad Diladi'

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a catch similar to Rohit Sharma's catch taken by Travis Head in the 2023 World Cup final..!!!😑 Purani yadein yad diladi jaiswal ne..!!😢#INDvsENG #YashasviJaiswal #TravisHead #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/8N3zgeDEJF — DEEP SINGH (@CrazyCricDeep) February 6, 2025

Fan Finds Both Catches to Be 'Similar'

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a catch similar to Rohit Sharma's catch taken by Travis Head in the 2023 World Cup final..!!!#INDvsENG #YashasviJaiswal #TravisHead #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/0uwZgxGJ2t — Diptiman Yadav (@diptiman_6450) February 6, 2025

Another Fan Echoing Same Statement

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a catch similar to Rohit Sharma's catch taken by Travis Head in the 2023 World Cup final..!!!#INDvsENG #YashasviJaiswal #TravisHead #ENGvsIND https://t.co/5DQeQFSpiA — Babli Yadav (@YadavBabli9336) February 6, 2025

'Yashasvi Jaiswal Recreates Travis Head's Catch'

Yashasvi Jaiswal Recreate Travis Head Catch 👀 — Virat Kohli (Parody) (@Im_Vkohliii) February 6, 2025

Fan Reminded of Travis Head's November 19 Catch

Jaiswal reminding of Travis Head on Nov 19 with that catch#INDvsENG — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) February 6, 2025

'Jaiswal's Catch Takes Me Back to When Travis Head Caught Rohit Sharma'

Jaiswal’s catch takes me back to when Travis Head caught Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/u15pNc94PS — 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐬 (@squareecut) February 6, 2025

