A lot of fans have been waiting for India and New Zealand to play out a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semifinal when these two sides clash in the 1st of the two semis in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue will start this contest as favourites undoubtedly owing to their undefeated record in the group stage. India had beaten New Zealand as well by four wickets in the group stage with 'chasemaster' Virat Kohli hitting 95 runs. India will want to repeat exactly that outcome but it'll be tough against a side like New Zealand who have managed to string two wins from a series of four defeats. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ CWC Match in Mumbai.

India have made minimal changes to their playing XI in this World Cup with only Hardik Pandya's absence leaving a hole. The all-rounder was earlier ruled out due to an ankle injury he sustained while fielding off his own bowling and that paved the way for Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion into India's playing XI. As the Men in Blue gear up to take on New Zealand in arguably their most important match so far in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, let us take a look at what their playing XI might look like.

Top-Order: This remains unchanged without a doubt. Captain Rohit Sharma has been terrific with the fast starts he has provided the team with and he will open alongside Shubman Gill, who has also showed signs of the form which made him the no 1 ranked ODI batsman. Virat Kohli, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 highest run-scorer will walk in at three as expected. India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal, Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Wankhede Stadium.

Middle-Order: India's middle-order has really shown mettle in the past few games and a crucial part of that has been Shreyas Iyer's sizzling form. The right-hander smashed his first hundred in World Cups and his effort was ably backed up by KL Rahul, who scored the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian cricketer. Both will look to dominate and carry on the way they have so far. Suryakumar Yadav will be batting at number six once again and his finishing abilities might come to big use.

All-Rounder: India will go in one designated all-rounder for this match and it is Ravindra Jadeja. We all know what Jadeja can do but with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and even Suryakumar Yadav bowling, do India have any lack of options?

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will hope to pick up from where they left off against the Netherlands. The trio have been lethal and were unleashed for the first time in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. Once again they will hope to put up a good show against the Kiwis. Kuldeep Yadav has silently gone about his job and has definitely been one of India's most important bowlers in the middle overs.

India's Playing XI vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

