India Repeats U19 World Cup Blunder During IND vs BAN Women’s T20I CWC As Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy Gets Involved in Terrible Run-Out

Most India and Bangladesh matches in recent times have gone to the wire. Such has been the contest in white-ball cricket between both these teams that every time and India vs Bangladesh encounter hits the screens fans of both sides expect a nail-biter. But another aspect that seems to have turned common in any IND vs BAN encounter is run-outs. Or better comical run-outs. When the colts faced each other in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup final, Dhruv Jurel and Atharva Ankolekar were involved in a comedy of errors moment while running for the same end. And as if history was repeating itself – this time in women’s T20 World Cup – another such moment grabbed the headlines. Deepti Sharma and Veda Krishnamurthy were running for the same end. Poonam Yadav Shines Again as India Beat Bangladesh by 18 Runs in Group A Match.

Deepti was run-out in the miscommunication – just like Dhruv Jurel was earlier this month at the ICC U19 World Cup final – unfolding India’s second horror moment under a month while running between the wickets. Jurel’s run-out in the U19 World Cup final following his mid-pitch communication with Ankolekar played a massive role in India’s final defeat to Bangladesh. India Beat Bangladesh to Extend Unbeaten Run, Consolidate Top Spot in Team Standings - Check Full Points Table.

And although the run-out reoccurred in the IND vs BAN Women’s T20 World Cup Group A encounter, history did not repeat itself. India U19 boys had lost the final to Bangladesh by three wickets. The women, however, overcame that run-out to beat Bangladesh Women by 18 runs and maintain their winning streak in the competition.

History Repeating Itself...

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India’s innings. The Group A leaders were already struggling at 111/4 with only four overs remaining and India lost Richa Ghosh in the second delivery of Salma Khatun’s over to find themselves at 115/5. The next two deliveries fetched one and then in the final delivery, Deepti played the ball towards mid-wicket and sprinted for a quick two. The pair had already completed the first run and were on course for the second.

There Was a Chance

So you are telling me there is a chance 👀 https://t.co/bcK7SWT8po — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 24, 2020

But Fargana Hoque swooped the ball and quickly threw the ball back to wicket-keeper Nigar Sultana. Deepti, who at the non-striker’s end then saw the quick throw and stopped mid-pitch. But her partner Veda had already committed on the second run and it resulted in both batswomen running toward the same end – the non-striker's end. Ironically Deepti even slipped and was forced to make a dive but failed short of survival. She was run-out with Veda touching the line first.

While it was a humiliating moment for both the batswomen and the Indian women’s team, replays even showed captain Harmanpreet Kaur shaking her head in disappointment, it had little effect on the result of the match. India somehow scampered to 142/6 in 20 overs and Bangladesh despite a late surge failed short by 18 runs with Poonam Yadav taking three wickets while Shikhar Pandey and Arundhati Reddy returned with two wickets each.