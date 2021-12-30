The Sharjah Cricket Stadium welcomes the U-19 semifinal game between India and Bangladesh. The U19 Asia Cup will begin at 11.00 am IST and ois surely a highly anticipated game. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game, but before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game below. So the Boys in Blue collected a couple of wins in the Group STage to make their way into the semi-finals of the tournament. Pakistan U19 Bundle Out Afghanistan U19 for 52 Runs, Open Their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 Campaign With Four-Wicket Win.

The team won their last match against Afghanistan by four wickets and made way to the knockouts. On the other hand, Bangladesh won a couple of games and one of them ended with a draw. Bangladesh's last League game was abandoned after their umpire was tested positive for COVID-19. The team has registered comprehensive wins against Kuwait and Nepal by 222 and 154 runs respectively. The Sharjah Cricket Ground has been a high-scoring venue and the deck will live up to its reputation. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match below.

When is India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on December 30, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 09:30 AM local time.

Where To Watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of U19 Asia Cup 2021 in India, hence fans will not be able to catch the live-action of the India vs Bangladesh match on their TV sets. Star Sports would telecast only the final match.

How To Watch India U19 vs Bangladesh U19, U19 Asia Cup 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+Hotstar would provide live streaming of only the final match of the tournament. However, fans can tune into the Asian Cricket Council YouTibe page as they can likely stream the IND U19 vs BAN U19 clash live on their channel.

