India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opened to bowlers’ delight and much to fans as well! A total of 17 wickets fell on day one of IND vs AUS 1st Test with India having a slight upper hand. After being restricted to 150, Indian bowlers spiced up things by picking quick wickets. At stumps, Australia were left reeling at 67/7 with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. 'Like Taking a Bullet for Your Country' Nitish Kumar Reddy Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Inspiring Words to Him Before Making Test Debut in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

India’s decision to bat first seemed an incorrect one after being bundled out for 150. But as soon as the bowlers took charge, the decision was vindicated. Jasprit Bumrah and company had hosts on the back foot with the stand-in captain scalping the first three wickets. Soon Harshit Rana and Mohammad Siraj joined forces to put Australia under further pressure at 47/6. Bumrah then came back to dismiss his counterpart and finish the day with four wickets.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant and debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy infused some life in Indian batting with 48-run partnership after the visitors were left tottering at 73/6. Reddy was top-scorer for India with 41 followed by Pant’s 37.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2024 is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Day 2 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will begin at 07:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Funny DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral Following Mohammed Siraj's Solid Performance With the Ball During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024. Will be interesting to see how action unfolds on the second day after bowlers dominated on opening day.

