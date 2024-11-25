India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India are in total control in the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The visitors have set Australia 535 runs to win. At stumps on day three, Australia were reeling at 12/3. With an uphill task ahead, Australia will begin day four under pressure. Meanwhile for IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2024: List of Records Achieved By Yashasvi Jaiswal Following His Sensational Century Against Australia at Perth.

India resumed day three with an overnight score of 172/0. The openers added 201 runs for the first wicket before KL Rahul was sent back for a well-made 77. By then Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed his century. India later lost Devdutt Padikkal and then Jaiswal, who scored 161.

India kept losing wickets at one end but Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking and soon brought up his 30th Test century. India then declared their innings on mammoth 487/6 and set Australia a daunting target of 535. Before the close of play, Jasprit Bumran and Mohammad Siraj shared three wickets between them to put Australia completely on the backfoot.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2024 is being played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Day 4 of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will begin at 07:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 25. Virat Kohli Reacts After Scoring 30th Test Hundred in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, Says ‘I Just Wanted To Contribute to Team’s Cause’.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 4?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. For the India vs Australia 2024 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 4?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Fans will have to subscribe to services to avail live streaming online of IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024. So, no IND vs AUS free live streaming is available. India will be looking to further dominate and could even go for the win on penultimate day.

