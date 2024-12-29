The India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match has been seeing a massive number of fans turn up at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the action and on Day 4, a new record was scripted. On Sunday, December 29, the MCG recorded an attendance of 43,867 people for the IND vs AUS 4th Test and, with this turnout, the venue now has seen a total of 2,99,329 fans show up across a period of four days to witness the contest between the two top teams in Test cricket. The earlier attendance record for a Boxing Day Test was 2,71,855 fans, set way back in the 2013 Ashes. The number in the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test is only expected to grow a lot more with one more day remaining. Melbourne Cricket Ground Registers Biggest Ever Day 3 Crowd During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024, Breaks Record From 1937.

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test Sets Boxing Day Attendance Record

RECORD BROKEN. Today’s crowd of 43,867 officially takes us to the largest Boxing Day Test crowd in history. pic.twitter.com/gzvMpWXyzU — Melbourne Cricket Ground (@MCG) December 29, 2024

