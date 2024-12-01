India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The action in the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI is expected to get underway after the first day's play was abandoned due to rain. The India national cricket team would have hoped to get some match practice with the pink ball over the course of two days but now, they will play the Australia Prime Minister's XI in a 50-over match on the second day of the warm-up game. The confidence in the India national cricket team will expectedly be high after the sensational victory in Perth and a good performance against Australia Prime Minister's XI will put them in good stead for the pink-ball Test that is slated to get underway at the Adelaide Oval on December 6. India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Day 1 Abandoned Due to Rain in Canberra.

The India national cricket team vs Australia Prime Minister's XI 50-over format would provide an opportunity for the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who did not feature in Perth, to get used to the conditions as well to the pink ball. While Rohit Sharma had missed the Perth Test due to the birth of his second child, Shubman Gill was forced to sit out because of a thumb injury.

When is India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 2 of the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI warm-up match is slated to be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday, December 1. The IND vs AUS PM XI warm-up match second day, is slated to start at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), which is 2:40 PM in Australian time. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch Day 2 of the India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI live telecast on the Star Sports Network. For India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI Warm-up Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Network, will provide India vs Australia Prime Minister's XI live streaming online. Fans looking for Day 2 of the IND vs AUS PM XI live streaming can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website and watch the two-day pink ball warm-up match, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

