The India national cricket team will host the England national cricket team for a T20I and ODI series ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The tour will start with a T20 series with teams playing five matches at different venues. India vs England 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Eden Gardens on January 22. Ahead of the match, Coach Brendon McCullum announced England’s playing XI against India. England Playing XI in 1st T20I Against India: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid. India Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and England ODIs Announced: Rohit Sharma Named Captain, Shubman Gill Announced As Deputy; Mohammed Shami Included, Mohammed Siraj Dropped.

England Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India Announced

Firepower with bat and ball 💥 Brendon McCullum has named the first white-ball team of his reign for tomorrow's opening IT20 v India 💪 pic.twitter.com/DSFdaWVPrB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2025

