After a successful day, the Indian team would be looking forward to continuing their dominance on the second day of the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. India lost the toss on Day 1 but led by Rohit Sharma (83) and KL Rahul (127*), the visitors dictated proceedings with the bat, thwarting the English attack and batted sensibly mixing caution and aggression. Rahul in particular has been absolutely spectacular, scoring his sixth Test century and making a statement or two after returning to the Test side. He became the 10th Indian batsman to score a hundred at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday and with him at the crease, India would be hoping that they have another productive day with the bat after finishing on 273/2 at the end of the first day. KL Rahul Scores Sixth Test Hundred During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021: From Virender Sehwag to Virat Kohli, See How Cricket Fraternity Reacted to This Knock

For England, James Anderson has been their go-to-bowler, first dismissing the in-form Rohit Sharma and then sending back Cheteshwar Pujara. Ollie Robinson was the other bowler with some success, having dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli (42) towards the end of play on Thursday. Joe Root would look for inspiration from his bowlers and hope that they can take some early wickets to dent India's flow of runs. Here are the live streaming details for this match. KL Rahul Becomes 10th Indian To Score Test Century At Lord's: List Of Indian Players Who Have Registered A Hundred At the Venue In Longest Format

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Day two will start on August 13, 2021 (Thursday) and has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 1 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of England and fans can watch the IND vs ENG match live on Sony Six/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3/HD in Hindi commentary. Tamil and Telugu commentary will be available on Sony Ten 4/HD.

India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour England, India vs England, 2nd Test 2021 Day 2 live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream the game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or visiting the website and need to subscribe to enjoy the services. For Jio users, live streaming will be available on the JioTV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).